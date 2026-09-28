New Signs With New Agency + Poses For Profile Photos

New is embarking on a new journey with a new agency!

On September 28, New announced that he has signed an exclusive contract with ONLY NEW Entertainment and released his new profile photos via his personal Instagram account.

The new profile photos capture New in contrasting moods. In the black-and-white photos, he exudes a calm vibe dressed in a black suit, while in the photos where he wears a white t-shirt paired with denim jeans, he showcases a much more natural side with a wink and free-spirited poses.

ONLY NEW ENTERTAINMENT stated, “New is an artist who not only possesses a unique vocal tone and solid skills but can also showcase his own color in various fields,” adding, “We will contemplate his path together and provide active support so that he can fully unfold his capabilities.”

New debuted as a member of THE BOYZ in 2017. He has been active as a vocalist within the group and has been expanding his individual career, including taking to the musical stage. Meanwhile, THE BOYZ members Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric will continue their group activities as a nine-member group with a new label.

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