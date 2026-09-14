9 Members Of THE BOYZ Officially Sign With New Agency For Group Activities

THE BOYZ members Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric are embarking on a fresh start with a new label!

On September 14, 78 RECORDS announced, “Our company will be exclusively in charge of THE BOYZ’s group activities,” adding, “We will provide our full support so that the members’ intentions and creative direction can shine even brighter.”

78 RECORDS is a label established by industry professionals who previously worked at companies such as Kakao Entertainment. It is known that the co-CEOs are individuals who have been with the group since their debut.

An official explained, “As we have been with THE BOYZ for a long time, we deeply understand the values that the members consider important and the direction in which they wish to move forward.” They added, “Above all, we are well aware of the hearts of THE B (THE BOYZ’s official fan club name) who have remained by their side without change. We will provide solid support so that THE BOYZ and THE B can create many more moments together in the future.”

Individual scheduled activities will be managed according to each member’s respective agency and personal plans. Previously, Younghoon signed with Namoo Actors, Sunwoo with AT AREA, Eric with GRID Entertainment, Juyeon with ACE FACTORY, Hyunjae with Management SEESUN, and Q with PEACHY Company.

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