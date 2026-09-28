Han Da Gam Welcomes Her First Child At The Age Of 46

Actress Han Da Gam has given birth to her first child at the age of 46!

On September 28, Han Da Gam took to her Instagram to announce the birth of her son along with several photos of the baby’s feet. In her post, she wrote:

Chaltteok (baby’s nickname) has finally been born into this world healthy and safe!

Thank you so, so much for all your blessings.

All the time that has passed, filled with the support and encouragement from so many of you, flashes before my eyes like a revolving lantern, and it has truly given me so much strength.

I am also doing very well and recovering nicely.

To everyone who sent me such kind messages of celebration and support, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Receiving this precious baby as a gift is truly all thanks to you.

It has only been a few days, but as I look at Chaltteok’s face, I truly feel that I did a good job overcoming the difficult moments and the times I wanted to give up during my pregnancy.

I will raise this baby well and healthily.

It is a heart-touching moment where I am once again reminded of the preciousness of new life.

Thank you once again to everyone who celebrated with me.

Born in 1980, Han Da Gam married a businessman in 2020 after dating for about a year, and she announced her pregnancy this past April, six years after their marriage.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Watch Han Da Gam in “Touch” below:

Watch Now