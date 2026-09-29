'New Recruit 4: Sabotage' Remains No. 1 In Ratings

"New Recruit 4: Sabotage" Remains No. 1 In Ratings

Drama
Sep 29, 2026
by S Kim

ENA’s military drama “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” is nearing its finale while maintaining strong viewership ratings!

According to Nielsen Korea, the second to final episode of “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.9 percent. This is a 0.9 percent decrease from its previous episode’s rating of 4.8 percent.

Meanwhile, episode 5 of tvN’s “The Ordinary Jackpot” earned an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.5 percent, seeing a 1.3 percent dip from its previous episode’s rating of 4.8 percent.

Catch up on “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” below:

Watch Now

Also check out “The Ordinary Jackpot” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

New Recruit 4: Sabotage
ratings
The Ordinary Jackpot

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