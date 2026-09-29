STAYC And UNCHILD's Agency Shares Update On Artists' Scheduled Activities

HIGHUP Entertainment has released a statement regarding their artists.

On September 29, STAYC and UNCHILD’s agency HIGHUP Entertainment released a notice regarding their artists’ scheduled activities and their upcoming content.

In addition to apologizing for the delay in delivering news regarding their artists, the agency stated, “STAYC is focused on safely finishing their scheduled tour through October, and UNCHILD is preparing with the goal of making a comeback in the fourth quarter of the year.”

Read the full statement below:

Previously on August 24, UNCHILD announced the postponement in the release of their digital single “TiNG TiNG.” Meanwhile, STAYC is currently partaking in their 2026 fan concert tour “STAY CLOSER.”

Source (1)