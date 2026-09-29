September Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of September!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from August 29 to September 29.

RESCENE continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 10,516,714, marking a 3.31 percent increase in their score since August.

Soccer star Son Heung Min shot to second place after seeing a whopping 373.02 percent rise in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 8,514,454 for September.

Lim Young Woong came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 8,104,844, marking an 11.94 percent increase in his score since last month.

BTS took fourth place for September with a brand reputation index of 7,712,076, while Yu Jae Seok rounded out the top five with a score of 6,274,256.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Yu Jae Seok on “Running Man” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)