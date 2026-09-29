September Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 29, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of September!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from August 29 to September 29.

RESCENE continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 10,516,714, marking a 3.31 percent increase in their score since August.

Soccer star Son Heung Min shot to second place after seeing a whopping 373.02 percent rise in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 8,514,454 for September.

Lim Young Woong came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 8,104,844, marking an 11.94 percent increase in his score since last month.

BTS took fourth place for September with a brand reputation index of 7,712,076, while Yu Jae Seok rounded out the top five with a score of 6,274,256.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE
  2. Son Heung Min
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. BTS
  5. Yu Jae Seok
  6. BLACKPINK
  7. IVE
  8. SEVENTEEN
  9. Song Kang
  10. ATEEZ
  11. Park Ji Hoon
  12. Stray Kids
  13. Kim Do Yeong
  14. Kim Hye Soo
  15. Seo Kang Jun
  16. NCT
  17. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  18. Park Ji Sung
  19. Joo Woo Jae
  20. EXO
  21. TWICE
  22. Lee Jung Hoo
  23. PSY
  24. Lee Chan Won
  25. aespa
  26. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  27. Wanna One
  28. SHINee
  29. Park Ji Hyeon
  30. Shin Min Ah

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Yu Jae Seok on “Running Man” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)

aespa
ATEEZ
BLACKPINK
BTS
EXO
Girls' Generation
IVE
Joo Woo Jae
Kim Do Yeong
Kim Hye Soo
Lee Chan Won
Lee Jung Hoo
Lim Young Woong
NCT
Park Ji Hoon
Park Ji Hyeon
Park Ji Sung
PSY
RESCENE
Seo Kang Jun
SEVENTEEN
Shin Min Ah
SHINee
Son Heung Min
Song Kang
Stray Kids
Taeyeon
TWICE
Wanna One
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
Yu Jae Seok

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