EVAN (Heeseung) Debuts On Billboard 200 And Artist 100 With 'DEATH OF ME'

EVAN (Heeseung) has made his debut on the Billboard 200!

On September 29 local time, Billboard announced that the former ENHYPEN member had entered its Top 200 Albums chart (its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States) for the very first time as a solo artist.

In what marks his first solo entry on the chart, EVAN’s first mini album “DEATH OF ME” entered the Billboard 200 at No. 49.

“DEATH OF ME” also debuted at No. 7 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the seventh best-selling album of the week in the United States, in addition to rising to No. 2 on the World Albums chart.

Meanwhile, EVAN debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart and No. 51 on the Artist 100 this week.

Congratulations to EVAN!