aespa's Winter Diagnosed With Shingles; To Sit Out Today's Concert In Dallas

aespa’s Winter will not be joining the rest of the group at their concert in Dallas today.

On September 29 local time, SM Entertainment announced that Winter had been diagnosed with shingles and would therefore be unable to perform at aespa’s show in Dallas later that day.

The agency explained in English, “Winter had been experiencing health issues prior to the recent Miami show [on September 26]. However, determined to take the stage alongside the other members, she went ahead with the performance. As her condition did not sufficiently improve afterward, she visited a hospital following the Miami show for further examination and was diagnosed with shingles.”

SM Entertainment went on to share that even though Winter had remained “strongly committed” to performing at the Dallas show even after her diagnosis, it was decided that she would sit out the concert “following the medical team’s recommendation that her health and sufficient recovery must take priority.”

The agency’s full English announcement is as follows:

We would like to inform you that Winter will be unable to participate in aespa’s Dallas show, including the Hi-Bye and Send-Off.



Winter had been experiencing health issues prior to the recent Miami show. However, determined to take the stage alongside the other members, she went ahead with the performance. As her condition did not sufficiently improve afterward, she visited a hospital following the Miami show for further examination and was diagnosed with shingles.



Even after her diagnosis, Winter remained strongly committed to participating in the upcoming show and focused on her recovery up until the last possible moment, while continuing to monitor her condition to determine whether she would be able to perform. However, following the medical team’s recommendation that her health and sufficient recovery must take priority, the company and Winter carefully discussed the situation and ultimately decided that she will unfortunately sit out the Dallas show and take the necessary time to rest.



As a result, today’s show, Hi-Bye and Send-Off will proceed with three members: Karina, Giselle and Ningning.



Winter had been looking forward to meeting fans in Dallas and is deeply disappointed that she will not be able to join the show. She also feels very sorry to share this sudden news with all the fans who have been waiting to see her.



We sincerely ask for your understanding regarding this unexpected announcement. We will do our utmost to ensure that Winter receives sufficient rest and support her recovery so that she can return in good health and meet fans again.



Thank you, as always, for your continued love and support for aespa.

Wishing Winter the speediest of recoveries!