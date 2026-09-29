i-dle's Soyeon Returns To League Of Legends' Virtual Group True Damage For 2026 Worlds Anthem

i-dle’s Soyeon will be one of the voices singing this year’s League of Legends Worlds Anthem!

On September 29 local time, Riot Games officially announced that its virtual hip hop collective True Damage would be returning to perform the 2026 League of Legends World Championship Anthem, “Know My Name.”

“Know My Name,” which marks the first time one of Riot’s virtual artists will perform the anthem, will be released across all major streaming platforms on October 8 at 6 p.m. PT (October 9 at 10 a.m. KST). The music video will also premiere at the same time on the official League of Legends YouTube channel.

True Damage is a virtual collective consisting of five beloved in-game champions: Akali (rapper), Ekko (rapper), Qiyana (vocalist, rapper), Senna (vocalist), and Yasuo (DJ, producer). “Know My Name” will mark the virtual group’s first release since their 2019 single “GIANTS,” which also featured Soyeon as the voice of Akali.

Soyeon will be returning to voice Akali for “Know My Name,” joined by newcomers Coco Jones as Senna, Vic Mensa as Ekko, and Sofia Reyes as Qiyana.

“It’s such an honor to be part of True Damage again, especially for this year’s Worlds Anthem,” said Soyeon. “I can’t wait to see the reactions of League’s fans when they hear the song. I”m really excited to create an amazing opening ceremony with all the League players and fans.”

Following the release of “Know My Name,” True Damage will perform at the Worlds 2026 Opening Ceremony on November 14 at Barclays Center in New York.