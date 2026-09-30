Watch: Yim Si Wan Hides His Prickly Personality Behind A Gentle Smile In 'Love In Disguise' Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Love in Disguise” has released a new teaser on Yim Si Wan’s character!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller about an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect and a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Yim Si Wan will star as Yoon Yi Jun, the third-generation heir to the top conglomerate in Korea, while Seol In Ah will play Kang Jae Hee, the detective who goes undercover as his secretary while pretending to be a man.

The newly released teaser begins with Yoon Yi Jun being brought up as the potential successor to Taegang Group. When asked during an interview what the “perfect Yoon Yi Jun” can’t do, Yoon Yi Jun puts on a shy smile and brazenly answers, “Lying? I’m not good at it, and I don’t enjoy doing it.”

However, a snarky remark from Kang Jae Hee hints that this is far different from the case. She comments, “He’s really good at acting.” In turn, Yoon Yi Jun reveals his true colors, saying, “I’m giving a warning—I don’t have a lot of patience.”

Check out the teaser below!

“Love in Disguise” will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, check out Yim Si Wan in “Summer Strike” on Viki:

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Also watch Seol In Ah in “Twinkling Watermelon” on Viki:

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