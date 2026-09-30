“Tazza 4: The Song Of Beelzebub” Surpasses 1 Million Moviegoers

“Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” has surpassed 1 million moviegoers!

According to the Korean Film Council, “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” had surpassed 1,000,202 moviegoers as of 4:30 p.m. KST on September 30. The film reached the milestone on its eighth day in theaters, an impressive achievement for a film rated for audiences aged 19 and over.

Returning with a new chapter after six years, “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” follows Jang Tae Young (Byun Yo Han), who thought he had everything after building a thriving online casino empire, until his best friend Park Tae Young (Roh Jae Won) takes it all away. When fate reunites them in the world of global gambling, the former friends face off in a high-stakes game of revenge.

The final installment in the “Tazza” series, the film stars Byun Yo Han, Roh Jae Won, Ayaka Miyoshi, Jo Woo Jin, Yoon Kyung Ho, Tsuyoshi Ihara, Hong Dao, Kim Min Ho, Im Se Mi, Stephanie Lee, and Swings.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub”!

Watch the 2019 film “Tazza: One Eyed Jack” on Viki here:

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