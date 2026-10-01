Lee Jong Suk Steps Into The Opposing Empire With Unknown Motives In “The Remarried Empress”

Disney+’s upcoming fantasy romance “The Remarried Empress” has unveiled new stills featuring Lee Jong Suk!

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, “The Remarried Empress” follows Navier, the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu, the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her and divorces her, Navier responds by marrying Heinrey, the prince of the Western Empire.

The newly released stills capture the contrasting sides of Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), the prince of the Western Empire. Heinrey makes his full-fledged appearance at the imperial court when he visits the Eastern Empire as part of a delegation for the New Year’s celebration.

One still shows him with a sharp gaze and a firm grip on a sword, while another shows him wearing a relaxed smile inside the palace.

His affectionate gaze toward Navier (Shin Min Ah) adds another layer to his character, revealing someone whose true intentions are difficult to discern.

In particular, Heinrey displays distinctly different attitudes depending on whom he is dealing with. While he openly expresses his feelings to Navier, he maintains a cold presence when facing Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon). Lee Jong Suk conveys these differences in emotional temperature through subtle changes in his expressions and gaze.

Director Jo Soo Won said of Lee Jong Suk’s performance, “It was a side of him that hadn’t been shown anywhere else. He did an excellent job expressing the nuances in his gaze from moment to moment.”

Writer Yeo Ji Na also said, “He did an outstanding job making the role of Heinrey, who shows Navier a new world, entirely his own.”

Heinrey’s arrival is also expected to bring changes to the relationships among Navier, Sovieshu, and Rashta (Lee Se Young), making it a key point to watch.

“The Remarried Empress” is set to be released on November 4. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Lee Jong Suk in “I Hear Your Voice”:

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