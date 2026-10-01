Kim Hyun Joo Stands Amidst A Dark Tunnel In Poster For New Film “Paradise Lost”

Upcoming film “Paradise Lost” has unveiled a new poster!

“Paradise Lost” is a thriller that follows Sun Woo (Bae Hyeon Seong), a son who returns home after being missing for nine years. While he was gone, his mother So Young (Kim Hyun Joo) had been soothing her pain by interacting with a childhood version of her son through an artificial intelligence (AI) program. However, she begins to feel uneasy around the “new” Sun Woo, leading to an uncomfortable cohabitation between mother and son.

The newly released main poster features a dark mine shaft superimposed over a person’s face. The striking image hints that the film will delve deep into a character’s inner world.

Ryu So Young is featured at the center of the poster. An abandoned mine shaft is superimposed over her face, while the silhouette of a person can be seen walking deeper into the dark, seemingly endless tunnel. With only part of her face visible, Ryu So Young’s tightly closed lips hint at the gravity of the situation she faces. The image also reveals the inner turmoil of Ryu So Young, who has endured for years in an effort not to fall apart.

The phrase “The son believed to be dead has returned” signals the beginning of the story. The copy “The face she got back, the truth she faces” heighten curiosity about whether the son who has returned as if by a miracle is truly the child she once knew and what truths will be revealed alongside his return.

The top of the poster also features a logo announcing the film’s official invitation to the 51st Toronto International Film Festival. “Paradise Lost” was invited to the Special Presentations section of the Toronto International Film Festival last September, where it held its world premiere, and all screenings prior to the official premiere were sold out. It also received widespread acclaim from international media.

“Paradise Lost” will hit theaters on October 21. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Kim Hyun Joo in “Watcher”:

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