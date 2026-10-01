Kim Hyang Gi And Ahn Dong Gu’s Dream Of A Home Takes Them Two Floors Underground In “Breathless Love”

The upcoming youth romance film “Breathless Love” has confirmed its November release and unveiled two posters!

“Breathless Love” is a youthful survival romance about Hwa Ran and Yi Wan, a couple in their 20s who have nothing but their love for each other and their dreams. Hwa Ran, an aspiring webtoon artist, and Yi Wan, an aspiring rapper, hope to build a future together, but after losing their rental deposit in a housing scam, they are forced to live in a basement two floors underground. As their home, finances, and future all become uncertain, the couple struggles to hold on to their love and dreams while navigating the harsh realities of life.

Kim Hyang Gi and Ahn Dong Gu star as Hwa Ran and Yi Wan, respectively. Despite their frequent bickering, the couple remains each other’s closest source of support, capturing the relatable ups and downs of young love.

The first poster highlights the basement that has become their unlikely home, accompanied by the tagline, “There’s no such thing as a cheap and good home,” which hints at the film’s blend of humor and harsh reality.

Meanwhile, the “Paper House” poster shows Hwa Ran and Yi Wan searching for a place to live with a real estate agent played by Jung Yi Rang. Surrounded by flying paper houses, the tagline “We have love, but no home” humorously captures the couple’s predicament.

“Breathless Love” is slated to hit theaters in November.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hyang Gi in “Moment of 18”:

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And watch Ahn Dong Gu in “Last Summer” below:

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