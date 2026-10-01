Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

TV/Film
Oct 01, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety shows!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, interaction, media coverage, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 50 popular variety programs, using big data collected from August 6 to September 6.

How Do You Play?” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,007,137, marking a 2.38 percent increase in its score since last month.

My Little Old Boy” took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,486,959, marking a 24.79 percent rise in its score.

Meanwhile, “You Quiz on the Block” ranked third for the month with a brand reputation index of 2,847,818.

Running Man” came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,831,117, marking a 9.97 percent increase in its score since last month.

Finally, “2 Days & 1 Night” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,765,422.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

  1. “How Do You Play?”
  2. “My Little Old Boy”
  3. “You Quiz on the Block”
  4. “Running Man”
  5. “2 Days & 1 Night”
  6. Radio Star
  7. The Manager
  8. Immortal Songs
  9. “National Singing Contest”
  10. I Live Alone
  11. “Gayo Stage”
  12. “Whenever Possible”
  13. The Return of Superman
  14. “Golden Friday”
  15. “Gag Concert”
  16. “Legendary Man”
  17. “Boss in the Mirror”
  18. Knowing Bros” (“Ask Us Anything”)
  19. “Mr. House Husband”
  20. “Same Bed, Different Dreams”

Watch “My Little Old Boy” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch “Running Man” below!

Watch Now

2 Days & 1 Night
Boss in the Mirror
Gag Concert
Gayo Stage
Golden Friday
How Do You Play?
I Live Alone
Immortal Songs
Knowing Bros
Legendary Man
Mr. House Husband
My Little Old Boy
National Singing Contest
Radio Star
Running Man
Same Bed Different Dreams
The Manager
The Return of Superman
Whenever Possible
You Quiz on the Block

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