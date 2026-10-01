Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety shows!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, interaction, media coverage, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 50 popular variety programs, using big data collected from August 6 to September 6.

“How Do You Play?” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,007,137, marking a 2.38 percent increase in its score since last month.

“My Little Old Boy” took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,486,959, marking a 24.79 percent rise in its score.

Meanwhile, “You Quiz on the Block” ranked third for the month with a brand reputation index of 2,847,818.

“Running Man” came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,831,117, marking a 9.97 percent increase in its score since last month.

Finally, “2 Days & 1 Night” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,765,422.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

Watch “My Little Old Boy” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And watch “Running Man” below!

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