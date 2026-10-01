Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety shows!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, interaction, media coverage, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 50 popular variety programs, using big data collected from August 6 to September 6.
“How Do You Play?” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,007,137, marking a 2.38 percent increase in its score since last month.
“My Little Old Boy” took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,486,959, marking a 24.79 percent rise in its score.
Meanwhile, “You Quiz on the Block” ranked third for the month with a brand reputation index of 2,847,818.
“Running Man” came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,831,117, marking a 9.97 percent increase in its score since last month.
Finally, “2 Days & 1 Night” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,765,422.
Check out the top 20 for this month below!
- “How Do You Play?”
- “My Little Old Boy”
- “You Quiz on the Block”
- “Running Man”
- “2 Days & 1 Night”
- “Radio Star”
- “The Manager”
- “Immortal Songs”
- “National Singing Contest”
- “I Live Alone”
- “Gayo Stage”
- “Whenever Possible”
- “The Return of Superman”
- “Golden Friday”
- “Gag Concert”
- “Legendary Man”
- “Boss in the Mirror”
- “Knowing Bros” (“Ask Us Anything”)
- “Mr. House Husband”
- “Same Bed, Different Dreams”
Watch “My Little Old Boy” with subtitles on Viki below:
And watch “Running Man” below!