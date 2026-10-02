Kim Woo Bin Transforms Into An Intense And Passionate Baseball Coach In New Drama 'GIFT'

tvN’s upcoming drama “GIFT” has unveiled a new sneak peek of Kim Woo Bin in his starring role!

Based on a popular webtoon, “GIFT” is a sports drama about a former professional baseball pitching coach who gains a special ability after an unexpected accident and winds up becoming the head coach for a bottom-ranked high school team.

Kim Woo Bin will star as baseball coach Jung Min Yong, who goes from coaching a professional team to helming a high school team ranked last in the nation. As a coach, Jung Min Yong judges players’ talents and limitations with a cool head and discerning eye. Although he used to believe in the power of effort and the process, a series of incidents leads him to start trusting the talent he can see with his own eyes instead.

In newly released stills from the upcoming drama, Kim Woo Bin exudes an intimidating aura as the intense Jung Min Yong, whose sharp gaze and solemn expression stand out even when he isn’t on the field.

While watching over his team with sunglasses and a whistle, Jung Min Yong’s commanding presence makes him seem unapproachable, but his genuine passion for baseball shines through in the way he takes the field alongside the players.

“GIFT” will premiere on December 5 at 9:10 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Kim Woo Bin in “Alienoid: Return to the Future” on Viki below:

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