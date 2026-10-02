Jo Bo Ah In Talks To Replace Lee Chung Ah In New Drama After Car Accident

Jo Bo Ah may be taking over Lee Chung Ah’s role in the upcoming drama “The Obedient Killer” (literal translation).

On October 2, Jo Bo Ah’s agency clarified reports that the actress had been cast as Lee Chung Ah’s replacement by stating, “Jo Bo Ah recently received a casting offer for ‘The Obeident Killer.’ She is currently reviewing the offer.”

Set in the 1970s and 1980s, “The Obedient Killer” tells the story of a woman whose only goal in life was to become a devoted wife and mother. However, after her divorce, she takes an unexpected job in order to make ends meet.

Jo Bo Ah has been offered the role of Lee Hwa Ra, who goes by the code name “Miss Lee.” While Lee Chung Ah was originally cast in the role, she had to step down partway through filming due to a car accident that reportedly aggravated a pre-existing back condition, making it difficult for her to handle the drama’s numerous action scenes.

Watch Jo Bo Ah in “Military Prosecutor Doberman” on Viki below:

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