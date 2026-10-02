Kim Jae Won And Jeon So Young In Talks For New Romance Film

Actors Kim Jae Won and Jeon So Young may star in a new film together!

On October 2, a media outlet reported that Kim Jae Won and Jeon So Young have been cast in the lead roles for the upcoming film “Da Capo” (literal title).

In response to the report, SHOWBOX stated, “It is true that we have offered the roles in the film ‘Da Capo’ to actors Kim Jae Won and Jeon So Young, and they are currently in the discussion stage.”

“Da Capo” is a youthful romance drama directed by Lee Eon Hee, who previously helmed films such as “Love in the Big City,” “Missing,” and “The Accidental Detective 2: In Action.”

Kim Jae Won has been steadily building his presence through various projects including the dramas “Our Blues,” “King the Land,” “Hierarchy,” and “The Tale of Lady Ok,” and he is recently set to make his big-screen debut with the film “Final Interview.”

Jeon So Young gained attention this year through the dramas “If Wishes Could Kill” and “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier.” She is also awaiting the release of the film “Day and Night” (working title).

Stay tuned for more updates!

Until then, watch Kim Jae Won in “Yumi’s Cells 3”:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)