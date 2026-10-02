Breaking: T.O.P And Nana Confirm They're Dating

It’s official: T.O.P and Nana are in a relationship!

On October 2, both T.O.P’s and Nana’s agencies confirmed a report by Dispatch that the two stars are currently dating.

T.O.P’s agency stated, “They first met while filming [T.O.P’s] music video and formed a connection, after which they grew closer, and [their connection] developed into a romantic relationship around this past June.”

Nana’s agency similarly confirmed, “They formed a connection while filming [T.O.P’s] music video, and they are currently happily dating.”

Earlier that morning, Dispatch reported that T.O.P and Nana had begun dating this past June after filming T.O.P’s “Studio54” music video together in January. According to the report, the two got to know each other after T.O.P reached out to Nana and asked her to star in his music video.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch Nana in her recent drama “Climax” with subtitles on Viki below:

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