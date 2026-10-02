RIIZE's Anton Officially Named Brand Ambassador For Saint Laurent

It’s official: RIIZE’s Anton is the new face of Saint Laurent!

Anton, who attended Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris earlier this week, has officially been appointed a new brand ambassador for the French luxury fashion house.

“As [Saint Laurent] is a brand I have liked for a long time, I’m delighted and grateful to have been given the opportunity to work together as an ambassador,” said Anton. “I think that delving deeper into the world of Saint Laurent will give me new inspiration, so I’m looking forward to it.”

He continued, “I hope to do a great job representing the brand through my own unique style.”

Regarding his trip to Paris Fashion Week, which marked his first official event as a brand ambassador for Saint Laurent, Anton remarked, “Everything was a romantic experience, from the location where the Eiffel Tower was visible to the guests from a variety of fields, as well as the fans who waited for and welcomed me.”

He added, “I think the atmosphere, which was full of exciting and heartwarming energy, will remain in my memory for a long time.”

Meanwhile, RIIZE is currently gearing up to make a comeback with a new single on October 26.

In the meantime, watch RIIZE’s variety show “BOSS RIIZE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or watch RIIZE’s episode of “Idol Festa Attack” below:

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