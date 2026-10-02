Go Min Si, Kim Min Ha, Choi Hyun Wook, And More Surround Lee Jae Wook Amid Bizarre Part-Time Jobs In “Dead-End Job”

Netflix’s upcoming series “Dead-End Job” has teased special appearances by Choi Hyun Wook, Yoon Kyung Ho, and more!

“Dead-End Job” is a mystery-horror fantasy drama that unfolds as Hyeok Jun (Lee Jae Wook) comes across a strange employment agency offering lucrative part-time jobs that pay 50 times the usual hourly wage—only to be thrown into a terrifying, hellish workplace with horrors he could’ve never imagined.

Lee Jae Wook plays Hyeok Jun, who takes on a high-paying part-time job to pay off his debts. Through the mysterious Spider Staffing Agency, Hyeok Jun is introduced to jobs offering an hourly wage far above the usual rate, but he soon encounters inexplicable phenomena at the job sites.

Go Min Si plays Yeon Ju, an accident investigator at the Occupational Accident Protection Agency who is determined to uncover the truth behind the incidents surrounding Spider Staffing Agency. She approaches Hyeok Jun while investigating the case and gradually unravels the mystery at the heart of the story.

Kim Min Ha plays Hyeok Jun’s younger sister Ji Yun. Although she constantly clashes with her brother as they struggle with their financial hardships, she worries about him more than anyone.

Lee Hee Joon plays the head of Spider Staffing Agency, who offers Hyeok Jun an irresistible high-paying part-time job. His mysterious identity and the secrets surrounding the employment agency add another layer of intrigue to the story.

Choi Hyun Wook, Yoon Kyung Ho, Yoon Byung Hee, and Cho Hyun Chul will also make special appearances as people Hyeok Jun encounters at his various part-time jobs.

While details about their respective characters have yet to be revealed, the newly released stills offer a glimpse of their appearances in the series.

“Dead-End Job” is set to premiere on October 30. Watch a teaser here!

While waiting, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Extraordinary You”:

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And Choi Hyun Wook in “Weak Hero Class 1”:

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