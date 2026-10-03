Seo Kang Jun And Jo Aram Meet Outside Of Work In 'A Love Other Than Yours'

On the next episode of “A Love Other Than Yours,” Seo Kang Jun and Jo Aram will spend time together outside of work.

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Spoilers

Previously on “A Love Other Than Yours,” it was revealed that Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) and Park Soo Ah (Jo Aram) shared a past connection. The two first crossed paths 10 years ago, when Namgoong Ho traveled to the remote island of Haemado after being rejected by his longtime crush Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin). There, his small gesture of comfort made a lasting impression on Park Soo Ah, who later re-entered his life as a junior colleague at his company.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming fifth episode capture Namgoong Ho and Park Soo Ah meeting at a sauna, piquing curiosity as to what brought them together outside the office.

Notably, Namgoong Ho is sporting a cut on his face, raising the question of what could have caused the wound.

“Starting from Episode 5, there will be a series of events that makes Namgoong Ho and Park Soo Ah growing closer inevitable,” said the drama’s production team. “This leads Park Soo Ah’s deep-rooted memory of [Namgoong Ho’s] comfort from 10 years ago to develop into a new emotion.”

“Although [Namgoong Ho] has gotten engaged to Lee Mi Do, there are still unresolved issues within their relationship,” they continued. “Please keep an eye on what sort of new role Park Soo Ah will wind up playing in Namgoong Ho’s life amidst that situation.”

The next episode of “A Love Other Than Yours” will air on October 3 at 9:40 p.m. KST, 20 minutes later than usual.

In the meantime, watch Jo Aram in “The Auditors” on Viki below:

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And check out Seo Kang Jun’s drama “Undercover High School” below:

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