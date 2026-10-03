Stray Kids' Bang Chan Makes 3 Separate Donations For His Birthday

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan celebrated his birthday by making generous donations to three different causes.

On October 3, JYP Entertainment revealed that Bang Chan had donated a total of 300 million won (approximately $223,218) for his 29th birthday. The Stray Kids leader donated 100 million won (approximately $74,406) each to the organizations HearCycle, World Vision, and OSEAN.

Bang Chan’s donation to HearCycle will go towards medical expenses and social rehabilitation support for young people with hearing loss, while his donation to World Vision will be used for scholarship programs and customized growth support for children and adolescents who are vulnerable or from low-income backgrounds. Finally, his donation to OSEAN will be used for coastal cleanup, marine debris removal, and river purification.

“It means a lot to me to be able to make even a small gesture of support across multiple areas in need of a helping hand, from children’s dreams to our own backyard,” said Bang Chan. “I hope that my [donations] reach those in need and help us dream together of a better tomorrow.”

Before making these three donations for his birthday, Bang Chan also donated a total of 200 million won to Seoul Rehabilitation Hospital and the Korean Committee for UNICEF just this past September.

Happy Birthday, Bang Chan!

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