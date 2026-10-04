'The Assassin(s)' Surpasses 2 Million Moviegoers

“The Assassin(s)” has reached a new milestone at the Korean box office.

According to the Korean Film Council, as of October 3, the controversial new film starring Yoo Hae Jin, Park Hae Il, and Lee Min Ho had recorded a total of 2,045,495 moviegoers.

“The Assassin(s)” was first released on September 23, meaning that it took just 11 days to hit the 2 million mark.

Earlier this week, the cast and crew of “The Assassin(s)” withdrew from all scheduled events at the Busan International Film Festival after the movie came under fire for allegations of distorting history.

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