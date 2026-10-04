XLOV's Wumuti To Sit Out Schedule Due To Health Concerns

XLOV’s Wumuti will not be participating in today’s scheduled activities due to his health.

On October 3, StrangeLab announced that Wumuti would be sitting out the following day’s in-person and video call events due to a “worsening of his health.”

The company’s full statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is StrangeLab. We are informing you that XLOV’s Wumuti will not be participating in the in-person and video call events (Apple Music) scheduled for Sunday, October 4 due to a worsening of his health/ This decision was made while considering the artist’s health our top priority, so we ask for the fans’ understanding. The in-person and video call events will proceed with the three remaining members aside from Wumuti.

Wumuti’s video call event will be postponed to a later date. Specific details regarding the change in schedule will be provided individually to the winners through the retailer at a later time. We apologize for giving EVOL [XLOV’s fandom] cause for concern with this sudden news of [Wumuti’s] absence, and once again, we ask for the fans’ generous understanding. As we consider our artist’s health and safety our top priority, we will do our utmost to help the artist focus fully on his recovery. Thank you.

Get well soon, Wumuti!