'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' And 'Dive Into You' Both Earn Their Highest Ratings Yet

Both “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” and “Dive into You” hit new personal highs in viewership last night!

On October 3, tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” achieved its highest ratings yet ahead of its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the penultimate episode of the drama took first place in its time slot across all channels, including public broadcast networks, with an average nationwide rating of 8.7 percent.

Channel A’s “Dive into You” also continued its upward trend in viewership with its third episode, which rose slightly to an average nationwide rating of 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” dipped to a new all-time low of 2.1 percent for its fifth episode.

Finally, JTBC’s “Fly High Butterfly” climbed to an average nationwide rating of 1.6 percent for its fifth episode.

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” did not air a new episode last night due to coverage of the Asian Games, but the drama will resume airing as usual on October 4.

Congratulations to the casts and crews of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” and “Dive into You”!

Watch the first three episodes of “Dive into You” with subtitles on Viki below:

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