Kim Ji Yeon And Jang Se Hyuk Try To Return To Their Original Bodies In 'Dive Into You'

“Dive into You” has shared a glimpse of Song Jin Woo’s upcoming cameo!

“Dive into You” is a new fantasy romance drama starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After traveling back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

Spoilers

On the next episode of the drama, Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru run into all sorts of unexpected trouble while living one another’s lives after their body swap. Yoon Ha Na is unhappy with the way Yoon Ha Ru behaves while inhabiting her body, and promising judo athlete Yoon Ha Ru worries that Yoon Ha Na will be unable to handle the sport on his behalf.

The twins’ swapped personalities also impact those around them, including Joo Woo Jae, who undergoes an identity crisis due to their sudden transformations.

In newly released stills from the upcoming episode, Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru ultimately seek out a shaman (played by Song Jin Woo) in the hopes of returning to their original bodies.

During their visit, Yoon Ha Na’s spirit (trapped in Yoon Ha Ru’s body) gets into a fierce standoff with the shaman, piquing curiosity as to how this tense confrontation will play out.

To catch Song Jin Woo’s cameo, tune in to the fourth episode of “Dive into You” on October 4 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch the first three episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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