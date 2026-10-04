i-dle's 'Wife' MV Soars Past 100 Million Views

i-dle’s “Wife” is their latest music video to hit the 100 million mark!

On the morning of October 4, i-dle’s music video for their 2024 pre-release track “Wife” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it their 12th official group music video to do so after “LATATA,” “Oh my god,” “HANN,” “LION,” “TOMBOY,” “HWAA,” “Nxde,” “Queencard,” “Super Lady,” “Allergy,” and “Queencard (Performance Ver).”

i-dle originally released the music video for “Wife” on January 22, 2024 at midnight KST, meaning that it took just over two years, eight months, and 12 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to i-dle!

Celebrate by watching the playful music video for “Wife” again below: