'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' And 'New Recruit 4: Sabotage' Dominate Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” and ENA’s “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” remain the most buzzed-about dramas of the week!

For the fifth consecutive week, “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” continued its reign at No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its stars also continued to dominate the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members. Leads Lee Jun Young and Song Kang swept the top two spots on the list, remaining No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

ENA’s “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” held onto its spot at No. 2 on the drama list, with star Lee Jung Hyun entering the actor list at No. 8.

Disney+’s “Made in Korea 2” maintained its position at No. 3 on the drama list, and star Hyun Bin similarly held onto his spot at No. 3 on the actor list.

Netflix’s “The Scandal” remained No. 4 on the drama list this week, while its cast maintained a strong presence on the actor list, where Son Ye Jin, Nana, and Ji Chang Wook took No. 4, No. 5, and No. 6 respectively.

TVING’s “The Ordinary Jackpot” rose to No. 5 on this week’s drama list, and star Lee Jun Hyuk climbed to No. 7 on the actor list.

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” took No. 6 on the drama list, with star Seo Kang Jun ranking No. 9 on the actor list.

Channel A’s new romance “Dive into You” debuted at No. 7 on the drama list this week, and star Park Seo Ham entered the actor list at No. 10.

Finally, tvN’s upcoming spy romance “100 Days of Deception” debuted at No. 8 on the drama list ahead of its premiere.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

tvN “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” ENA “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” Disney+ “Made in Korea 2” Netflix “The Scandal” TVING “The Ordinary Jackpot” KBS2 “A Love Other Than Yours” Channel A “Dive into You” tvN “100 Days of Deception” ENA “Between Steps” Netflix “Mousetrap”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Lee Jun Young (“Four Hands, Two Sonatas”) Song Kang (“Four Hands, Two Sonatas”) Hyun Bin (“Made in Korea 2”) Son Ye Jin (“The Scandal”) Nana (“The Scandal”) Ji Chang Wook (“The Scandal”) Lee Jun Hyuk (“The Ordinary Jackpot”) Lee Jung Hyun (“New Recruit 4: Sabotage”) Seo Kang Jun (“A Love Other Than Yours”) Park Seo Ham (“Dive into You”)

Binge-watch all of “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And start watching “Dive into You” here:

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Or catch up on “The Ordinary Jackpot” below!

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