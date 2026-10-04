Kim So Hyun And Choo Young Woo Share An Unforgettable First Encounter In 'Between Steps'

ENA’s upcoming drama “Between Steps” has shared a glimpse of Kim So Hyun and Choo Young Woo’s fateful first meeting!

“Between Steps” is a new romance drama by the late director Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama will tell the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

In newly released stills from tonight’s premiere, Park Min Jae spots Im Yoo Jin after she falls in the street and rushes over with a worried expression. After kneeling before her, Park Min Jae carefully explains something to Im Yoo Jin while she returns his gaze.

However, the dynamic between them appears to have changed entirely in the next photo. With the romantic vibe of the earlier moment nowhere to be found, Im Yoo Jin glares coldly at Park Min Jae in front of the police station, piquing curiosity as to what could have transpired since their first encounter.

The “Between Steps” production team teased, “From the very first episode, [our drama] will depict the stories of young people with relatable yearnings. Please keep an eye on the start of the journey of Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin being drawn to one another.”

“Between Steps” will premiere on October 5 at 10 p.m. KST. Check out a preview of the drama’s first episode here!

In the meantime, watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

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And watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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