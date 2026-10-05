Yoo Hae Jin's Agency Issues Warning Against Violation Of Actor's Rights And Safety

Yoo Hae Jin’s agency has issued a stern warning against any acts infringing on the actor’s rights and safety.

On October 5, VAST Entertainment released the following statement:

Hello.

This is VAST Entertainment. We recently confirmed that slander and falsehoods about our actor Yoo Hae Jin are being spread indiscriminately through online communities and social media. We are taking very seriously the creation and spread of falsehoods about our actor, the malicious attacks of character and insults [being made], along with all acts violating the actor’s privacy, threatening his personal safety, or defaming his character. Therefore, we are continuously gathering relevant posts and evidence, and we plan to take all possible measures to protect our actor’s personal rights and safety from such illegal acts. We will continue to regularly monitor for acts infringing on our actor’s personal rights and safety, and we will continue to take necessary measures in response to any incidents we find. Thank you.

Yoo Hae Jin recently came under fire after his new film “The Assassin(s)” was caught up in controversy for alleged distortions of history. Last week, the movie’s cast and crew withdrew from all scheduled events at the Busan International Film Festival, citing safety concerns.

Watch Yoo Hae Jin in “The King’s Warden” on Viki below:

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