Seol In Ah’s Unconventional Way Of Protecting Yim Si Wan Catches Him Off Guard In “Love In Disguise”

The upcoming drama “Love in Disguise” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller drama about Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

While searching for a new personal secretary, Yoon Yi Jun selects Kang Jae Hee, a former special forces officer, for the job. However, unbeknownst to him, Kang Jae Hee is actually a detective who has gone undercover to get close to Yoon Yi Jun and uncover crucial evidence in the murder case.

As the pair embark on their precarious partnership, Kang Jae Hee’s unconventional approach to protecting Yoon Yi Jun is sure to catch him off guard at every turn, raising curiosity about how their relationship will unfold.

For the rookie personal secretary Kang Jae Hee, there is no such thing as “moderation” when it comes to protecting Yoon Yi Jun. She provides such close protection that she practically gets right in his face, making it difficult to tell whether she is protecting him or keeping him under surveillance. While she may seem like the perfect personal secretary on paper, her increasingly puzzling behavior is sure to add plenty of humor to the story.

Another defining trait of Kang Jae Hee as a personal secretary is her bold, no-holds-barred approach. She throws herself wholeheartedly into her duties, willing to put her entire body on the line to get the job done. While she always gets results, her rough-around-the-edges methods make for an endearingly passionate work style that is sure to keep viewers entertained.

The production team commented, “Please look forward to seeing what variables Kang Jae Hee, a special forces-trained detective, will encounter as she deals with Yoon Yi Jun, an arrogant third-generation chaebol heir, within their relationship as ‘employer and employee.’” They added, “We also ask for your interest in the fun yet precarious romance that unfolds as the two, who are constantly bickering while always staying close to each other, gradually find themselves growing closer.”

“Love in Disguise” will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah in “Oh My Ghost Clients” on Viki below:

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And check out Yim Si Wan’s film “Boyhood” below:

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