Yim Si Wan, Seol In Ah, And More Showcase Diverse Charms In New Drama 'Love In Disguise' Posters

tvN’s upcoming drama “Love in Disguise” has unveiled its new character posters!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller drama about Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

The newly released posters reveal the diverse charms of Yoon Yi Jun, Kang Jae Hee, Kim Si Hyun (Kim Jung Hyun), and Lee Hye Jung (Yeonwoo).

In one poster, Yoon Yi Jun, an executive director at Taegang Group, exudes a sophisticated and sensual aura in front of a banquet, while another poster shows Kang Jae Hee in a neat suit looking somewhat perplexed.

Kim Si Hyun, Yoon Yi Jun’s longtime best friend and a lawyer for Taegang Group’s legal team, displays a gentle vibe. Meanwhile, Lee Hye Jung is expected to add to the fun with her contrasting “on-and-off” personality.

“Love in Disguise” will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah in “Oh My Ghost Clients” on Viki:

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And check out Yim Si Wan’s film “Boyhood” below:

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