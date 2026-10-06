&TEAM Tops Billboard World Albums Chart + Enters Top 20 Of Billboard 200 For 1st Time With 'Mark On Me'

&TEAM is soaring to new heights on the Billboard charts with their first Korean comeback!

On October 6 local time, Billboard announced that &TEAM’s new Korean mini album “Mark on Me” had debuted at No. 20 on its Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

The debut marks &TEAM’s highest ranking on the chart to date and their second Billboard 200 entry overall, following their previous EP “We on Fire.”

“Mark on Me” also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart this week, making it &TEAM’s first album ever to top the chart.

Additionally, &TEAM re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 18, marking a new career high for the group.

Meanwhile, “Mark on Me” entered Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart at No. 3, meaning it was the third best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Congratulations to &TEAM!