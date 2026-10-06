Watch: MODYSSEY Unveils Adorable 'MODITTO' Characters For Each Member

MODYSSEY now has official characters for each of the members!

On October 7 at midnight KST, MODYSSEY released a cute video introducing the “MODITTO” characters that represent each of the group’s members.

Meet “MODITTO” characters Baemmeoru, Pangpangyi, Bambamliz, Meoguya, Ssudidi, Chensuni, and Anchuu below!

MODYSSEY will be making their first-ever comeback with the EP “2.Multitude: How We Bloom” on October 12 at 6 p.m. KST. Check out their latest teasers here!

You can also watch the MODYSSEY members on “BOYS II PLANET” on Viki below:

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