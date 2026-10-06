Lee Jae Wook, Go Min Si, Kim Min Ha, And Lee Hee Joon Become Entangled In 'Dead-End Job'

Netflix’s upcoming series “Dead-End Job” has released new posters and stills introducing its main characters!

“Dead-End Job” is a mystery-horror fantasy drama that tells the story of Hyeok Jun (Lee Jae Wook), who comes across a strange employment agency offering lucrative part-time jobs that pay 50 times the usual hourly wage—only to be thrown into a terrifying, hellish workplace with horrors he could have never imagined.

Lee Jae Wook stars as Hyeok Jun, whose desperation to escape his mountain of debt leads him to the mysterious Spider Staffing Agency, where the pay starts at 50 times the minimum hourly wage. Once he gets to the job site, however, he appears to sense something ominous as he scans his surroundings with a suspicious expression.

In his character poster, the blood trickling down Hyeok Jun’s face hints at the life-threatening danger that awaits him on the job.

Go Min Si plays the role of Yeon Ju, who approaches Hyeok Jun while investigating the suspicious Spider Staffing Agency.

Kim Min Ha plays Hyeok Jun’s younger sister Ji Yun, who is seen visiting the employment agency.

In her character poster, Ji Yun stares intently into the camera with a fierce look of determination rather than fear.

Finally, Lee Hee Joon will play the mysterious head of the Spider Staffing Agency, who is seen examining a ledger as if preparing to offer someone a new part-time job.

“Dead-End Job” will premiere on October 30. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Hee Joon’s recent drama “The Scarecrow” below:

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