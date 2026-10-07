Watch: Song Kang, Lee Jun Young, Jang Gyuri, And More Bid Farewell To 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' At Final Filming

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has released a new making-of video of the final episodes!

In the new making-of video, Lee Jun Young offers his gratitude to Go Chang Suk as his character is the one to resolve the misunderstanding between Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young) and Kang Pio (Song Kang).

Before filming their final four hands scene, Song Kang and Lee Jun Young take turns controlling each other’s hands to play the piano. While filming the final scene, Lee Jun Young sweetly greets each of the choir children, also holding up the fan for them.

In his closing remarks, Song Kang shares, “I think I only have happy memories. I’m always grateful.” As his most memorable scene, he picked the scenes of playing the piano, expressing satisfaction with how the scenes came out. Finally, to his character Pio he says, “Pio, you’ve finally gained freedom,” conveying his respect for Pio and asking viewers to love Pio, Jeong Yo, and Jae In (Jang Gyuri).

Lee Jun Young conveys his gratitude to the teachers, staff, and fellow actors for contributing to wrapping up the drama happily. To Jeong Yo, he says, “Make sure to do physical therapy! I hope ‘piano’ and ‘music’ are the words that make you the happiest.” Lee Jun Young wraps up by sharing his gratitude to the viewers.

Jang Gyuri expresses her bittersweet feelings for the conclusion of the drama, picking the moment when Jae In comforts Pio after he learns of Jeong Yo’s death as her most memorable scene. To her character, she says, “Jae In, I hope you’re always happy and healthy.” Tearing up, Jang Gyuri discusses what “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” means to her, saying she wants to be a warm and supporting person to someone like Jae In is.

Watch the making-of video below!

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” recently came to a successful close.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki:

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And watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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