Seol In Ah Deals With Yim Si Wan's Duality In New Drama 'Love In Disguise'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Love in Disguise” has unveiled new stills!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller drama about Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Yoon Yi Jun is a prominent heir to Taegang Group who meticulously manages his image to appear flawless to the public. In official settings, he always maintains a neat appearance and a poker face, strictly adhering to an upright persona. However, once he retreats into his private space, he unabashedly reveals a sensitive and prickly nature, displaying an arrogant attitude that demands he be placed first in any situation.

Kang Jae Hee, who has infiltrated his circle as an executive assistant, struggles between these two conflicting sides of Yoon Yi Jun. She must remain on high alert, as even a minor mistake could damage her employer’s image, while simultaneously conducting an investigation to uncover evidence surrounding him. The story will depict how Kang Jae Hee navigates Yoon Yi Jun’s eccentric demands—which strictly separate professional and private matters—to successfully uncover the truth.

“Love in Disguise” is set to premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah in “Twinkling Watermelon”:

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And check out Yim Si Wan in “Summer Strike”:

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