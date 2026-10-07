Kim Hyun Joo And Bae Hyeon Seong Convey Complex Emotions In New Film “Paradise Lost” Posters

Upcoming film “Paradise Lost” has unveiled new posters!

“Paradise Lost” is a thriller that follows Sun Woo (Bae Hyeon Seong), a son who returns home after being missing for nine years. While he was gone, his mother So Young (Kim Hyun Joo) had been soothing her pain by interacting with a childhood version of her son through an artificial intelligence (AI) program. However, she begins to feel uneasy around the “new” Sun Woo, leading to an uncomfortable cohabitation between mother and son.

The newly released posters feature the faces of the two central characters front and center, capturing the depth of the characters.

Ryu So Young’s poster immediately draws attention with her direct gaze. The nine years she has spent trapped in the image of the son she once loved are condensed into a single expression.

The tagline, “No matter what you’ve done, you’re still my son,” reveals a mother’s determination to hold on to her son no matter what he has become, while So Young’s expression evokes a sense of tension.

Ryu Sun Woo’s poster piques curiosity with an inscrutable expression that makes it difficult to read his true feelings. His messy hair and weary appearance, coupled with his emotionless expression, make it impossible to even begin to guess what happened during the nine-year gap.

The tagline, “You wouldn’t be able to accept a son who has become a monster like this, would you?” further raises questions about the secrets behind the son who calls himself a monster.

A mother who is shaken even as she tries to hold on to him and a son who returns as a stranger after nine years—the two lines delivered from their respective positions foreshadow the circumstances they will eventually face.

“Paradise Lost” will hit theaters on October 21. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Kim Hyun Joo in “Watcher”:

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Also check out Bae Hyeon Seong in “Family by Choice”:

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