Watch: NiziU Takes 1st Win For “Sour Grapes” On 'Show Champion'; Performances By CLOSE YOUR EYES, CRAVITY, And More

NiziU has won their first music show trophy for “Sour Grapes”!

On the October 7 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were ALLDAY PROJECT’s “CRASH,” BOYNEXTDOOR’s “ANIMAL,” CLOSE YOUR EYES’s “Drop That!,” CRAVITY’s “LOUDER,” and NiziU’s “Sour Grapes.” NiziU ultimately took the win.

Congratulations to NiziU! Watch their win and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included NiziU, CRAVITY, ONEUS, CLOSE YOUR EYES, Ji Suyeon, TIOT, hrtz.wav, RED OOPART, DIVA-X, homezone, You Dayeon, kimseungjoo, KACHISAN, Mimiminu, and Churry.

Check out their performances below!

NiziU – “Sour Grapes”

CRAVITY – “LOUDER”

ONEUS – “Say Yes!”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “Drop That!”

Ji Suyeon – “bluescreen”

TIOT – “Five Hours in Pieces”

hrtz.wav – “MIND”

to be updated

RED OOPART – “Booster”

DIVA-X – “OUT OF CONTROL”

homezone – “Overthinking”

You Dayeon – “Buddy”

kimseungjoo – “di☆ry”

KACHISAN – “Faces or Masks”

Mimiminu feat. Churry – “LAST DANCE”