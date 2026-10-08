Winners Of The 35th Buil Film Awards

The winners for the 2026 Buil Film Awards have been announced!

On October 7, the 35th Buil Film Awards took place at the SIGNIEL BUSAN, where Kim Nam Gil and Chun Woo Hee were hosts for the event.

“HOPE” took home the most trophies of the night, winning five total including Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best New Actress, Best Cinematography, and Best Art & Technical Achievement.

“The World of Love” won Best Film along with Best Actress, with Seo Su Bin receiving the award. Meanwhile, “The King’s Warden” was also celebrated with Yoo Hae Jin winning best actor while Jeon Mi Do and Park Ji Hoon took home the awards for Star of the Year.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Best Film: “The World of Love”

Best Director: Na Hong Jin (“HOPE”)

Best Actor: Yoo Hae Jin (“The King’s Warden”)

Best Actress: Seo Su Bin (“The World of Love”)

Best Supporting Actor: Eum Moon Suk (“HOPE”)

Best Supporting Actress: Yeom Hye Ran (“No Other Choice”)

Yu Hyun Mok Film Arts Awards: Lim Jae Chul

Female Star of the Year: Jeon Mi Do (“The King’s Warden”)

Male Star of the Year: Park Ji Hoon (“The King’s Warden”)

Best New Director: Kim Yoo Min (“Isle Of Snakes”)

Best New Actor: Cho You Hyun (“3670”)

Best New Actress: Jung Ho Yeon (“HOPE”)

Best Screenplay: Byun Sung Hyun, Lee Jin Sung (“Good News”)

Best Cinematography: Hong Kyung Pyo (“HOPE”)

Best Music: Lee Min Hwi (“Pavane”)

Best Art & Technical Achievement: Lee Hoo Kyung (“HOPE” / Art)

Congratulations to all the winners!

Watch “The King’s Warden” on Viki:

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