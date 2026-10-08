Watch: Song Kang, Lee Jun Young, And Jang Gyuri Share Close Chemistry On Set Of 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has shared a new making-of video!

On October 7, STUDIO DRAGON, the production company behind “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” released an additional making-of video featuring behind-the-scenes moments from the drama.

The new video shows playful moments between the cast members as well as the practice that occurs behind the scenes to create realistic portrayals of conducting and playing music. Furthermore, the making-of video offers scenes that were cut from the drama, such as a brief interaction between Song Kang and Jang Gyuri. After filming, Song Kang even praises Jang Gyuri for owning the scene.

Another scene shows an alternative version of a take where Lee Jun Young’s character greets Song Kang’s character with a smile. Although their two characters couldn’t hug in the drama, the two actors share a hug with smiles after the scene is finished filming.

Watch the video below!

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” recently came to a successful close.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki:

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And watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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