Watch: BOYNEXTDOOR Takes 1st Win For 'ANIMAL' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By KickFlip, Hwang Minhyun, And More

BOYNEXTDOOR has won their first music show trophy for “ANIMAL”!

On the October 8 episode of “M Countdown,” the candidates for first place were BOYNEXTDOOR’s “ANIMAL” and i-dle’s Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA.” BOYNEXTDOOR ultimately took the prize with a total of 6,453 points.

Congratulations to BOYNEXTDOOR! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Today’s performers included BOYNEXTDOOR, Hwang Minhyun, KickFlip, ALLDAY PROJECT, N.Flying, NiziU, CRAVITY, KO1KEYZ, ONEUS, CLOSE YOUR EYES, TUIDE, Rothy, Kim Jae Hwan, hrtz.wav, Hayoon, and HAENA.

Check out their performances below!

BOYNEXTDOOR – “ANIMAL”

Hwang Minhyun – “OUR”

KickFlip – “Kick Off The Wall” and “Puzzle Piece”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “CRASH”

N.Flying – “Still”

NiziU – “Sour Grapes”

CRAVITY – “LOUDER”

KO1KEYZ – “KO1KEYZ (Korean ver.)”

ONEUS – “Say Yes!”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “Drop That!”

TUIDE – “Echo”

Rothy – “Alphabet”

to be updated

Kim Jae Hwan – “Call It Love” and “No Limits for Us!”

hrtz.wav – “Sunday Morning”

Hayoon – “I Guarantee”

HAENA – “Hour, Minute, Second”