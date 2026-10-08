Watch: Yim Si Wan And Seol In Ah Grow Suspicious Of One Another In 'Love In Disguise' Trailer

tvN has shared a new sneak peek of its upcoming drama “Love in Disguise”!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller about an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect and a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Yim Si Wan will star as Yoon Yi Jun, the third-generation heir to the top conglomerate in Korea, while Seol In Ah will play Kang Jae Hee, the detective who goes undercover as his secretary while pretending to be a man.

The newly released teaser trailer begins with Yoon Yi Jun standing in front of an unconscious woman in a cabinet. As the police begin investigating him for his connection to the murder, Yoon Yi Jun asks as if in disbelief, “Do you really think I killed them?”

Determined to uncover the truth behind the case, detective Kang Jae Hee tells someone in voice-over that Yoon Yi Jun is hiring a personal secretary. When that person points out that Yoon Yi Jun is looking for a male secretary and not a woman, she confidently replies that she can fool him.

Sure enough, after disguising herself as a man, Kang Jae Hee gets the job. She then begins an undercover investigation, keeping a close eye on Yoon Yi Jun and those around him while working by his side. However, she winds up encountering unexpected situations on the job that leave her flustered, like walking in on Yoon Yi Jun changing. Caught off guard, she asks, “Even between men, isn’t there a certain etiquette that should be respected?”

But the more time Kang Jae Hee spends with Yoon Yi Jun and the closer they get, the more suspicious she grows of the strange circumstances surrounding him. Alarmed, she exclaims, “There’s something happening in this house that I don’t know about!”

However, Yoon Yi Jun also develops his own suspicions: the trailer ends with him confronting Kang Jae Hee and demanding, “Who are you? Who sent you?”

Check out the new teaser trailer below!

“Love in Disguise” will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah in “Oh My Ghost Clients” on Viki below:

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And check out Yim Si Wan’s film “Boyhood” below:

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