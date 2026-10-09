Yim Si Wan Dishes On How He Prepared For His Upcoming Drama 'Love In Disguise'

Yim Si Wan has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “Love in Disguise”!

tvN’s “Love in Disguise” is a new romance thriller about an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect and a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Yim Si Wan will star as Yoon Yi Jun, the third-generation heir to the top conglomerate in Korea, while Seol In Ah will play Kang Jae Hee, the detective who goes undercover as his secretary while pretending to be a man. Although Yoon Yi Jun is seen as the top contender in his family’s succession battle, his life is thrown into turmoil when he is suddenly suspected of murder.

Describing his character, Yim Si Wan remarked, “Yoon Yi Jun is a character with many secrets, and he is also a character who undergoes many changes after meeting personal secretary Kang Jae Hee.”

Yim Si Wan went on to share that he was drawn to the multifaceted nature of the role, which allowed him to showcase many different sides of himself as an actor. “I think [viewers] will enjoy seeing what Yoon Yi Jun is like at the start, then observing how he changes or evolves as a character after meeting Kang Jae Hee.”

In terms of his approach to portraying the character, Yim Si Wan revealed that he specifically focused on the way Yoon Yi Jun doesn’t easily reveal his inner thoughts and feelings.

“Because he’s a character with many secrets and many enemies, I thought he was born to the fate of having to hide his true self in order to protect himself,” said Yim Si Wan. “That’s why I intentionally tried to build multiple layers of emotions while developing the character.”

“I put a lot of effort into creating a character who makes it hard to tell when he’s being genuine and when he’s falsely presenting lies as the truth,” he continued.

As for what makes “Love in Disguise” special, Yim Si Wan commented, “This drama’s greatest strength is that it combines [the genres of] thriller and romance. Please look forward to seeing what is truth and what is lies when it comes to Yoon Yi Jun, along with when and why Kang Jae Hee starts to feel drawn to Yoon Yi Jun as a person.”

“Love in Disguise” will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Yim Si Wan in “Boyhood” on Viki below:

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