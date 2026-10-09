GOT7's Park Jinyoung Dishes On His Upcoming Drama '100 Days Of Deception'

GOT7’s Park Jinyoung has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “100 Days of Deception”!

Helmed by director Yoo In Shik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and the “Dr. Romantic” series, tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance set over 100 days during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

The drama will follow the story of Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), the top pickpocket in Gyeongseong (present-day Seoul), who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo.

Sato Hideo is the adopted son of Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu), the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration. After returning to Korea for the first time in approximately 10 years, Sato Hideo undertakes an important assignment as an interpreter fluent in Japanese, English, and Korean.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, Park Jinyoung remarked, “‘100 Days of Deception’ has the strength of a narrative in which the emotions and stories of each character are intricately connected, like a spiderweb, within their era. It’s a story that I want everyone to know. While reading the script, I truly felt how important it is for us to know our past as we go about living our lives.”

Park Jinyoung went on, “‘100 Days of Deception’ is a drama that allows us to indirectly experience a past that we never personally lived through. Please give it lots of love.”

“100 Days of Deception” will premiere on October 10 at 9:10 p.m. KST. Check out a preview of the drama’s first episode here!

In the meantime, watch Park Jinyoung and Jin Sun Kyu in their past drama “The Witch” below:

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Or watch his film “Hi-Five” below:

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