CLOSE YOUR EYES Smashes Personal First-Week Sales Record With “256th Note”

CLOSE YOUR EYES has achieved a new career high with their latest release!

On September 30, CLOSE YOUR EYES made their return with their fourth mini album “256th Note.”

According to Hanteo Chart, the group recorded 711,224 copies in first-week sales with “256th Note,” marking their highest first-week sales to date. This surpasses their previous record of 570,073 copies set by their third mini album “blackout” last year.

Congratulations to CLOSE YOUR EYES on their new personal best!

Watch “PROJECT 7”—the survival show through which CLOSE YOUR EYES was created—on Viki below:

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