7 K-Pop Dancers Whose Flawless, Elegant Dance Style Will Captivate You

Each dancer’s style is unique. It’s a result of technique, training, and personal taste. While dancers with sharp, precise moves are no doubt incredible, there’s something so captivating about dancers with a smoother, more elegant technique! These seven K-pop idols demonstrate exactly this style. You won’t be able to look away from their performances!

1. NCT’s Ten

Well-recognized as one of the best dancers in the K-pop industry, Ten of NCT has a very versatile style that looks amazing on stage. His flow is incredible to watch — despite seemingly never stopping, he clearly differentiates each move. No matter how difficult the choreography may be, his natural grace and impeccable technique make everything look easy. This performance film shows off just some of his capabilities!

2. LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha

A former professional ballet dancer-turned-K-pop star, it’s probably no surprise that LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha has the grace of a ballerina! While she definitely hits the sharp point moves required of a K-pop dancer, there’s a beautiful flow between each move that immediately recalls her ballet background. She’s definitely got some smooth moves in this rendition of Jungkook’s “Standing Next to You”!

An idol with a rather unique dance background, Sung Han Bin of ZB1 is a master of tutting. This level of attention to detail has infused his overall style with a beautiful smoothness that strings each move together. While he makes each move clear and defined, the space between is never awkward or empty. This performance of “Killin’ Me” shows off not only his tutting skills but his incredible body control!

A standout performer among female idols, Red Velvet’s Seulgi is mesmerizing on stage! Her ability to execute complex point choreography while maintaining a smooth flow is what makes every performance worth watching. She also has great judgement as a dancer, able to match the intensity of others without ever looking out of place. This performance of “Baby, Not Baby” proves that she shines, but doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb!

Arguably one of the most talented dancers in the K-pop industry, SHINee’s Taemin set the standard with the choreography for “Guilty”! It might seem easy compared to other, high-energy pieces, but over-dance or under-dance just the slightest amount and this choreo falls apart. Taemin gets it right every time! His level of body control and perception is what makes him an idol among idols.

An industry veteran, Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon has been a dance icon since day one. She makes fast, complex choreography look clean and simple with her natural grace and flow. Nothing looks choppy or rushed no matter how fast she moves! Her precision mixed with her elegant execution results in performances that will have you hooked from the very first step. The choreography for “Picture” really shows this off!

A contemporary dancer by training, BTS’s Jimin maintains that elegance in every performance no matter the style. The definition of each move is made even more impressive due to the fact that he barely seems to pause at all. The result is incredibly mesmerizing, and you’ll forget how hard the choreo is while you’re watching! Each step and turn flows perfectly from one to the other in a way that’s just so satisfying.