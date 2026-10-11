BTS, BLACKPINK, 'KPop Demon Hunters,' And KATSEYE Nominated For 2026 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

The 2026 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards has announced this year’s nominees!

This week, Nickelodeon revealed its list of nominations for the upcoming award ceremony, which will air live from Los Angeles next month.

Both BTS and BLACKPINK have been nominated for Favorite Music Group, going up against fellow nominees Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Twenty One Pilots, and Weezer.

BTS scored a total of three nominations this year: in addition to Favorite Music Group, the group earned nods for Favorite Song (“SWIM”) and Favorite Album (“ARIRANG”).

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is in the running for Favorite Female Artist, while her bandmate Jennie has been nominated for Favorite Music Collaboration (for her Tame Impala collab “Dracula”).

Meanwhile, the popular animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” racked up an impressive five nominations. Not only is the film up for Favorite Animated Movie, but “Golden,” the smash hit from its soundtrack, is in the running for Favorite Song from a Movie.

Arden Cho and Ahn Hyo Seop, the actors who voiced the film’s leads Rumi and Jinu, have also been nominated for Favorite Female Animated Voice from a Movie and Favorite Male Animated Voice from a Movie respectively. Additionally, Arden Cho, Ji-young Yoo, and May Hong (who voiced the demon hunter trio Rumi, Zoey, and Mira) have been nominated for the new award Favorite On-Screen Duo/Trio.

Finally, KATSEYE is in the running for Favorite Female Breakout Artist/Group, going up against ADÉLA, who was formerly a contestant on their survival show “The Debut: Dream Academy.”

The 2026 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards will air live on November 14 at 8 p.m. ET, and fans can vote for the awards on their official website here. (You can also check out the full list of nominees here!)

Watch Ahn Hyo Seop’s film “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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And watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below:

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