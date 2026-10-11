Watch: Kim Ji Won, Lee Jung Eun, And Kim Woo Seok Express Excitement At 'Doctor X' First Filming

SBS’s “Doctor X” has unveiled a behind-the-scenes video from the drama’s first filming!

The new making-of video features the cast members of “Doctor X” introducing the drama. Kim Ji Won, who plays Gye Soo Jung, expresses excitement for how the scenes she imagined while reading the script is coming to life.

Lee Jung Eun, who plays Jang Hee Sook, impresses with her billiards skills. She comments, “I’m not skilled at billiards, but I worked hard to prepare and filmed enjoyably. I think it’s an interesting scene that will make everyone curious about Gye Soo Jung.”

Kim Woo Seok, who plays intern Park Tae Kyung, shares his excitement for watching Kim Ji Won’s and Lee Jung Eun’s captivating acting, explaining that he felt less nervous thanks to everyone on set.

Wrapping up, the three actors ask viewers to anticipate the drama. Watch the making-of video below!

“Doctor X” recently kicked off with the highest premiere ratings of any miniseries in 2026. The drama airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight for My Way” on Viki:

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